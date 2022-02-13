Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris to visit Galway Community College tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is to visit Galway Community College tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

The Minister will meet with some of their Second Level Senior Cycle and Further Education and Training students and will speak about the pathways available to them after their current education, the new CAO website with the pathways to further education available on the website for the first time this year, followed by a question-and-answer session with the students.

GCC are a co provider of education, with mainstream secondary students and a large further education college, situated at Moneenageisha junction in Galway City.