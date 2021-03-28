Minister For Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney To Join Cantec Group in launch of Brexit Customs Clearance Software

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Business The Cantec Group, based in Galway Technology Park, will be joined by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tomorrow morning for a virtual event to officially launch their new customs clearance software.

The Software will address the increase in customs clearance declarations now required in order to export and import goods to and from the UK.

In January alone this year, 1.8 million customs clearance declarations were processed, compared to the 1.6 million declarations in the whole of 2020 according to Revenue.

Founded in 1994, Cantec’s ethos is to provide a solutions-based service to businesses of all sizes. During the height of the pandemic, Cantec merged with SmartOffice Technology.

Together as part of the Cantec Group, they help to support clients navigate the maze of software to help streamline office processes, providing customised tech solutions across communications, information management and now custom software development.

Later this month, Cantec Group’s new customs clearance automation software will launch, enabling businesses and Custom Clearance Agents to fully automate this process, reducing the large amount of time investment currently required.

The customs clearance automation software system will allow businesses to save up to 15 to 20 minutes per individual declaration and will make a big difference for businesses in the post Brexit era.