Minister for Finance to speak at event highlighting development potential in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue, is to speak at an event which aims to highlight the potential for development in Ballinasloe.

The Business, Networking and Information Event invites local businesses to have their say in identifying potential expansion in the town.

Minister Donohue will speak about the current state of the economy, recent budget changes and the future impact of Brexit in the region.

Local Councillor and Fine Gael candidate for Galway-Roscommon, Aisling Dolan says Ballinasloe has a lot of potential with excellent transport links, fibre broadband and a new streetscape planned for completion in 2020.

The public event will be held at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon, December 9, at Gullane’s Hotel and Conference Centre.

Councillor Dolan says it’s about driving balanced regional development.