Minister for Education urged to fast track new build for Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Minister for Education is being urged to fast track the new school build for Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore.

City councillor Alan Cheevers has written to Minister Norma Foley calling for the project to be prioritised.

It comes as the current school campus – which is a mixture of prefabs and a building which was designed in the 1970s – has been long described as not fit for purpose.

The school was approved for a new build in 2008 but due to the economic crash, the project was not delivered.

It has also applied for emergency funding of 140-thousand euro ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Cllr Cheevers says this is now an urgent matter….