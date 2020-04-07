Minister for Culture assures State supports will be provided to laid off Galway 2020 staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has assured that State supports will be provided to the Galway 2020 staff who have been laid off.

Earlier this afternoon, Galway 2020 announced it will implement a three-week temporary layoff programme for all but a skeleton staff, effective from today.

The decision has been taken due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says Galway 2020 has been deeply impacted by the restrictions in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

She says she is disappointed that Galway 2020 will not proceed to the scale envisaged but adds that the team and cultural partners will do their utmost to deliver as much of the programme as possible when public health guidelines permit them to do so.

In relation to the three-week layoff programme, Minister Madigan assures that all relevant State supports will be provided to the workers affected.

Meanwhile, Galway 2020 says the decision has been made in response to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus crisis, and it’s hoped it will result in a viable, vibrant but undoubtedly contracted programme of events that will take place later in the year.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..