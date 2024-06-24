24 June 2024

Minister expects breakthrough on long-planned Inishbofin Primary Care Centre after 20 year delay

A Primary Care Centre on Inishbofin was identified as a necessity in 2003 – but more than 20 years later there’s been very little progress.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has raised the matter in the Dáil with Minister Heather Humphreys.

Deputy Connolly said it was first identified as a necessity in 2003 – but a national primary care review in 2017 also highlighted the need for a centre.

Speaking in response, Minister Heather Humphreys acknowledged there’s been going complex legal and ownership issues relating to transfer of land needed.

She gave an assurance that these issues will finally be fully resolved in the coming weeks – but admitted it has taken far too long.

