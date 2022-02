From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that a two classroom extension is to be constructed at Kiltullagh National School.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the project is of vital importance, given one class is currently accommodated in the local community centre.

Deputy Cannon is a former pupil of the school, where his mother taught for 40 years.

He says the extension is a significant development for a small rural community.