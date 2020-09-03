Minister commits to delivery of flood defence scheme for Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan is assuring residents in Clifden that plans for a flood relief scheme are in train.

Minister O’Donovan is visiting the Connemara town this morning after the Owenglin river overtopped yesterday causing significant damage in the area.

He says nobody could have predicted yesterday’s severe weather event but has moved to reassure residents that supports are available.

The Fine Gael Minister of State says residents who are not insured and whose properties have been damaged can apply for support through the Hardship Fund, while uninsured businesses should contact the Department of Enterprise.

The flooding occurred after a period of heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Schools in the town were closed on the advice of Gardaí yesterday afternoon, and homes and properties in the Clifden Glen estate and on the Ballyconneelly Road were evacuated.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Minister O’Donovan said it’s a miracle that nobody was hurt….