Minister clears way for 30 social housing units in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister has cleared the way for Galway County Council to proceed with the delivery of over 30 social housing units at Dunlo Hill in Ballinasloe.

Senator Eugene Murphy says Minister Darragh O’Brien has given the commitment to provide 32 turnkey houses in Ballinasloe under the Social Housing Development Fund.

The development will consist of three two-bed houses, 27 three-bed houses, and two four-bed units.

Senator Murphy says serious issues exist with the lack of housing in the Ballinasloe region where some people have spent many years on waiting lists.