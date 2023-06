Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed that there is “no demand” for the closed day centre at Aras Mhic Dara in Carraroe.

Minister Mary Butler was responding to a question from Galway West TD Catherine Connolly in the Dáil.

She said staff are now in a position to open it one day a week but the demand for the service “has not been there”.

Deputy Connolly said the HSE has been providing an unreliable narrative from the very start of the closure, three years ago.