Minister Catherine Byrne to launch health strategy for the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State at the Department of Health Catherine Byrne is to officially launch a new health strategy for the city tomorrow.

The three-year strategy aims to provide a framework to achieve the vision for a healthy Galway city.

The vision aims to work towards a city where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing to their full potential.

It also sets out to create a city where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society, and where health and wellbeing are shared and supported.

The launch of the strategy for 2019 to 2021 takes place at Westside Library tomorrow at midday.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..