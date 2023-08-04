Minister Butler gives commitment Carraroe Day Centre will re-open next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Older People Mary Butler has given a commitment that Carraroe Day Centre will re-open next month

The controversial local issue took up a large portion of Minister Butler’s schedule in an Cheathrua Rua last evening.

She attended a meeting about the Day Centre in Aras Mhic Dara which has not re-opened since the Covid lockdown.

Following the meeting Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv told our reporter Máirtín O Catháin that September is the new date

Deputy O Cuiv also said the bigger point of discussion, concerning Connemara in general, is where to put nursing resources.

Clifden District Hospital and the St Anne’s Community Nursing Home in the town are also seriously short of staff which limits the number of residents that can be taken in.

On a positive note Minister Butler has announced the approval of 35.3 million Euro for the delivery of a new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden

A new HSE Community Nursing Unit will amalgamate with the residential services currently provided in Clifden District Hospital and St. Anne’s CNU

Minister Butler is hopeful the project will move quickly