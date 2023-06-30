Minister attends reception in Washington to celebrate University of Galway partnerships

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Further Minister Niall Collins has attended a reception in Washington to celebrate University of Galway partnerships

Minister Collins joined a special reception in Washington to celebrate the University’s network of higher education institution partnerships in North America.

The reception was part of the annual NAFSA conference, the largest annual international education conference in the US, which drew close to 10,000 delegates.

University of Galway used the occasion to recognise its closest and most enduring US and international partnerships, as well as a number of new collaborations

Among the university representatives in attendance were Dr Andrew Flaus, Vice-Dean for Internationalisation in Science and Engineering and Nuala McGuinn, Director of Summer Schools