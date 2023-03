From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s a call for addiction services to be established in Ballinasloe.

Senator Aisling Dolan claims Portiuncula Hospital is seeing increasing numbers of presentations relating to issues around drugs and alcohol.

Addressing the Seanad, she said a pilot addiction service in Galway City should be extended to Ballinasloe.

During a debate on the Citizen’s Assembly on Drug Use, Senator Dolan asked Minister Hildegarde Naughton to support the move: