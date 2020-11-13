Minister appoints new Board to the Western Development Commission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has appointed a new Board to the Western Development Commission.
The WDC was established in 1999 to promote, foster and encourage economic and social development in the Western Region comprising Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.
Minister Humphreys says over the past three years in particular, the WDC has established itself as an important contributor to the development of the region, supporting the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.
She added it has also made important contributions to the development of policy at national level in areas such as remote working, climate change and rural development.
The Minister has asked Gerry Finn, who has been a member of the Board for the last three years, to take up the position of Chair
The other board members are Professor Mary Corcoran,Maynooth University
Mary Coyne, former Director of Finance TG4
Audrey Crummy, Financial Services Ireland
Sandra Divilly, GMIT Innovation Hub, Mayo
Peter Hynes, former Chief Executive, Mayo County Council
John Kelleher, Head of Marketing, Tourism & Sport, Sligo IT
Christy Loftus, retired journalist
Henry McGarvey, Vice-President, Letterkenny IT
Mary McKenna, Placecube
Aisling Meehan, Farm enterpreneur
and
Edmund Jennings, MD, The Cregg Group