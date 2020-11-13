Minister appoints new Board to the Western Development Commission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has appointed a new Board to the Western Development Commission.

The WDC was established in 1999 to promote, foster and encourage economic and social development in the Western Region comprising Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

Minister Humphreys says over the past three years in particular, the WDC has established itself as an important contributor to the development of the region, supporting the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

She added it has also made important contributions to the development of policy at national level in areas such as remote working, climate change and rural development.

The Minister has asked Gerry Finn, who has been a member of the Board for the last three years, to take up the position of Chair

The other board members are Professor Mary Corcoran,Maynooth University

Mary Coyne, former Director of Finance TG4

Audrey Crummy, Financial Services Ireland

Sandra Divilly, GMIT Innovation Hub, Mayo

Peter Hynes, former Chief Executive, Mayo County Council

John Kelleher, Head of Marketing, Tourism & Sport, Sligo IT

Christy Loftus, retired journalist

Henry McGarvey, Vice-President, Letterkenny IT

Mary McKenna, Placecube

Aisling Meehan, Farm enterpreneur

and

Edmund Jennings, MD, The Cregg Group