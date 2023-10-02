Galway Bay FM

2 October 2023

~2 minutes read

Minister applauds Galway’s strong and vibrant economy as 350 new jobs announced

Share story:
Minister applauds Galway’s strong and vibrant economy as 350 new jobs announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Enterprise Minister says today’s job announcements in Galway prove the strength of the Galway economy.

Hewlett Packard in Ballybrit is creating 150 new roles, with recruitment already underway for its Global Centre of Excellence.

A short stroll away, IT support company Nostra has announced its creating 35 local jobs with the opening of its state-of-the-art office.

While Freudenburg Medical is creating 100 jobs at its newly expanded facility in Spiddal.

In Salthill cybersecurity firm Titan HQ is to create 67 new jobs over the next 2 years

Minister Coveney says these announcement show Galway’s at the forefront of growth:

Managing Director of HPE Galway and Senior Director Paddy Medley, outlines the significant of today’s announcement:

Nostra CEO Kevin O’Loughlin feels Galway has the perfect pool of talent for his company to expand and grow:

Freudenberg Medical’s expanded facility will increase its manufacturing of minimally invasive medical advices in Spiddal by 50% and will bring total staff numbers to 400 within the next 18 months.

General Manager and Vice President of the Spiddal branch, Steven Langan, explains what this means for global companies located in the West of Ireland

Back in the city, Ireland’s largest indigenous cybersecurity firm is to create 67 new jobs over the next 2 years in its Salthill branch, bringing its total number of Galway jobs to over 200.

CEO Ronan Kavanagh says the expansion is needed as cyber crime increases

Share story:

13 Galway producers celebrate Blas na hEireann awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 Galway producers are celebrating after winning awards at the Blas na hEireann awards They were held in Dingle over the w...

Two appear again before courts via videolink from Castlerea over incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have appeared briefly before Galway District Court today via videolink, in relation to public disorder at Galway Sh...

Galway City council urged to make speed bumps policy for housing estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for speed bumps to be introduced in various locations across Galway City. Residents in the Duirling estate ...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is today announcing what it has called ‘its most significant strategic investment everR...