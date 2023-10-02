Minister applauds Galway’s strong and vibrant economy as 350 new jobs announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Enterprise Minister says today’s job announcements in Galway prove the strength of the Galway economy.

Hewlett Packard in Ballybrit is creating 150 new roles, with recruitment already underway for its Global Centre of Excellence.

A short stroll away, IT support company Nostra has announced its creating 35 local jobs with the opening of its state-of-the-art office.

While Freudenburg Medical is creating 100 jobs at its newly expanded facility in Spiddal.

In Salthill cybersecurity firm Titan HQ is to create 67 new jobs over the next 2 years

Minister Coveney says these announcement show Galway’s at the forefront of growth:

Managing Director of HPE Galway and Senior Director Paddy Medley, outlines the significant of today’s announcement:

Nostra CEO Kevin O’Loughlin feels Galway has the perfect pool of talent for his company to expand and grow:

Freudenberg Medical’s expanded facility will increase its manufacturing of minimally invasive medical advices in Spiddal by 50% and will bring total staff numbers to 400 within the next 18 months.

General Manager and Vice President of the Spiddal branch, Steven Langan, explains what this means for global companies located in the West of Ireland

Back in the city, Ireland’s largest indigenous cybersecurity firm is to create 67 new jobs over the next 2 years in its Salthill branch, bringing its total number of Galway jobs to over 200.

CEO Ronan Kavanagh says the expansion is needed as cyber crime increases