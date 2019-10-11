Minister announces €1m to tackle funding crisis at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Local Government has announced an allocation of €1m towards tackling a funding shortfall at Galway County Council.

Minister John Paul Phelan has made the commitment at a special meeting currently underway at County Hall.

Speaking before the meeting – which is being held with County Councillors and the Council Executive – Minister Phelan admitted that the local authority has been historically under-funded.

Local politicians have long-argued that Galway is chronically under-funded compared to other similarly sized local authorities nationwide – to the tune of several million euro.

Minister Phelan has now announced an extra €1m in funding to tackle the situation – and has further advised that planned changes to the national Local Property Tax system will offer increased funding into the future.

Galway East Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the funding announced in the past few minutes is urgently needed – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…