Minister Anne Rabbitte vows to tackle overdue needs assessments for children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte has vowed to tackle overdue assessments for children with disabilities.

The number of overdue needs assessments has decreased by 61% in the space of a year.

Just under 2,000 have not been completed on time – down from nearly 5,100 a year earlier.

Such assessments allow a child to access supports for conditions such as autism.

The HSE is legally obliged to have them complete within six months.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte wants none to be overdue by the end of the year…

