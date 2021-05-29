Minister Anne Rabbitte slams unacceptable abuse during meeting with farming group

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has spoken out after being subjected to “shocking behavior” and personal abuse during a meeting with a farming group.

It comes following a recent meeting between Minister Rabbitte and the Individual Farmers of Ireland group.

She says she has met with such groups many times in the past, and understands there are many issues that are of great frustration to farmers.

She acknowledges that robust conversation and debate with public representatives is to be expected.

However, she says what she was exposed to at the recent meeting went way beyond what could be deemed fair or acceptable.

When contacted by Galway Bay FM News, Minister Rabbitte said that she would not comment any further on the issue.