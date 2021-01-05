Minister Anne Rabbitte says special schools should reopen

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for Disabilities and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says special schools should be allowed to reopen – even if other schools are closed for the rest of the month.

Senior government ministers will meet today to consider closing schools until the end of the month.

The cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 will discuss the proposal before a final decision is made tomorrow.

Minister Rabbitte says exceptions should be made for special school settings to avoid regression in this student group:

It comes as 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night – the highest since the pandemic began – with 6 further deaths.

116 new cases were notified in Galway.

The Chief Medical Officer says the country “can’t cope” with the current levels of the disease.

Dr Tony Holohan says it’s posing a risk to keeping schools open.