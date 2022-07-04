Minister Anne Rabbitte says “everything on the table” regarding budget measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Anne Rabbitte has given an assurance that “everything is on the table” when it comes to measures being examined for the upcoming budget.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she said the Government is looking at absolutely everything, with a focus on the “squeezed middle” and the most vunerable.

She also noted that in her own constituency of Galway East, there’s a huge reliance on the car due to lack of public transport, as well as vehicles for farming.

Galway East Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte says she knows many people are in urgent need of help.