Minister Anne Rabbitte pushes for meetings with nine disability managers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s reported the HSE has continuously blocked Disabilities Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte from getting “on-the-ground” updates from staff amid serious concerns about services for children with disabilities.

According to The Irish Examiner, the HSE told the minister the meetings are “not operationally feasible”.

It’s reported Minister Rabbitte wrote to each of the nine disability managers seeking individual rather than joint monthly progress meetings with them.

She has publicly criticised the HSE for “indefensible” 17-month average delays in assessment of needs for children with disabilities.

However, just hours after the emails were sent by her office to the regional community healthcare organisations managers in November, a HSE official wrote to the officers telling them to “respond requesting that these requests for routine/regular meetings be made directly” to her.

In an email sent to Minister Rabbitte’s private secretary two days later, the HSE official advised that the proposed regular monthly meetings are not operationally feasible.

It is understood Minister Rabbitte wanted to move away from joint monthly meetings as there was only time for each manager to skim over specific issues.

A HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that it has a performance and operational management structure and process in place “in which the appropriate engagement by the community healthcare organisation is conducted”.