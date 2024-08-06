Minister Anne Rabbitte asked to step up or resign over controversial power generator near Portumna

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte is being asked to step up or resign over a controversial power generator near Portumna.

In an open letter, the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group says she has so far failed to grasp the gravity of the situation.

It’s a long winded letter that covers a lot of ground in relation to Minister Rabbitte’s position on the controversial development at Coolpowra.

But the message is undeniably simple – she must outline a clear course of action that demonstrates her complete commitment to the best interests of the local community.

The letter from the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group – that’s been sent to media and Government parties – professes to be penned without prejudice.

And it states it’s been drafted in careful consultation with members of the group and the wider community.

The letter claims that Minsiter Rabbitte has been vague in her position, and has failed to deliver on a range of commitments and promises, including meetings.

The group says if no clear plan is forthcoming by midday on Friday, they’ll call for her immediate resignation.

And they’re confident that measure would be supported by the many hundreds of people who have attended public meetings in recent months.

The open letter was issued this afternoon, leaving Minister Rabbitte with around 72 hours to respond in the meaningful way being demanded of her.