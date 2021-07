print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Disabilities Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says children with underlying health conditions should be prioritised in the Covid vaccine rollout.

It’s after the government yesterday approved 12 to 15 year olds to get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Registration is expected to begin next week, with almost 70% of adults now fully vaccinated.

Junior Minister, Anne Rabbitte, believes kids with an underlying illness should get a vaccine first.