Alan Murphy

Minister addresses Galway business community on rising cost of insurance

By GBFM News
May 21, 2018

Time posted: 4:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Financial Services Michael D’Arcy has moved to assure Galway business leaders that a more stable insurance market is on the way.

Minister D’Arcy addressed the business community at a gathering in the PorterShed in the city today to discuss Government action on rising premiums.

The group heard efforts are being made to address concerns regarding employers’ liability and public liability.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news at the PorterShed event, he said significant effort is being placed into tackling the rising cost of insurance.

We’ll hear more from the Minister on FYI Galway from 5

