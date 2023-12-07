Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

Minimum joint salary of €115K needed to buy new 3-bed semi in Galway

Surveryors have found that buyers need a minimum combined salary of €115,000 to buy a new three-bed semi-detached house in Galway

The Irish Independent reports that Galway is one of the least affordable regions in the country for first time buyers

The other two areas where buyers are most in their depth when it comes to pricey homes are Cork and Dublin

In Dublin, the joint salary needed is at least €128,000, while the lowest can be found in the northwest at €85,000

