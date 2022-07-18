Ming Flanagan joins EU Parliament group promoting legalisation of personal cannabis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has joined a cross-party group in the EU Parliament seeking to promote the legalisation of cannabis for personal use.

They’ve sent an open letter to all 705 elected members, welcoming recent developments on the issue in Germany, Malta and Luxembourg.

They further call for greater information sharing between member states on the topic – and more focus on fact-based discussion on personal cannabis.

Speaking to Galway Talks, ‘Ming’ Flanagan argues policies of the past have not worked and many countries are now recognising this.

Photo – Wiki