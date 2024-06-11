Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

Ming Flanagan, Carberry, Cowen and Walsh all look certain to take first four seats in Midlands North West

Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen and Maria Walsh all now look certain to take the first four seats in Midlands North West

The two Sinn Fein candidates in Midlands Northwest have conceded that it is ‘very unlikely’ they’ll take a European seat in the constituency.

After Count 5 in Castlebar, Michelle Gildernew is over 12 thousand votes behind former RTE correspondent Ciaran Mullooly, who sits in fifth place.

Michelle Gildernew says she believes her chances of taking the last seat are slim.

