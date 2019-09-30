Milltown wins overall county award for Tidy Towns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Milltown has won the overall county award for Galway in the annual TidyTowns competition.

The village also won a silver medal worth 700 euro in addition to the 1,000 euro award for the county category.

A silver medal was the prize for Abbey, Loughrea along with a Highly Commended award worth 800 euro in the county section.

The village of Monivea was also commended in the county competition, picking up an award worth 500 euro.

Eglish National Sschool in Ahascragh is also celebrating this evening on being named the Overall Winner in the SuperValu School Award which carries a prize of 1000 euro.