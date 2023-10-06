Milltown named Tidiest Town in Co. Galway

Milltown has been named the Tidiest Town in Co. Galway.

It’s as the winners of the annual SuperValu TidyTowns competition have been announced by Minister Heather Humpreys.

This year, 887 towns were competing for the prestigious awards, which have been running since 1958.

Overall, Abbeyleix in Co. Laois was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town – while Westport is the tidiest town in the West-Northwest region.

Some of the other big winners include Killarney in Kerry, which won Tidiest Large Town, Geashill in Offaly is the Tidiest Village, while Ballincollig in Cork picked up the title of Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

On a more local level, Milltown has been declared Galway’s tidiest town – followed by Abbey, and An Spideal.

Meanwhile, Williamstown Tidytowns are the national winner of the special Heritage Awards category.

And in the national Gum Litter & Task Force category, Monivea Tidytowns was declared the best village or small town.

Woodford Parish Development have also been highly commended in the Pollinator Plan category.

Last – but by no means least – Northhampton National School in Kinvara has been highlighted as a regional winner in the SuperValu School Award category.