Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Miller’s Lane in Knocknacarra is now officially open to the public following upgrading works.

It provIdes a pedestrian and cycle link between Rahoon Road, Western Distributor Road and Kingston Road.

It’s part of a long term plan by Galway City Council to create more diverse and functional spaces for walking, cycling and play.

Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare explains how more projects like this will benefit the community of Galway: