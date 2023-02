Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway’s Mill Street Garda station has experienced the largest number of staff cuts nationwide since 2013.

The Galway station saw it’s staff drop by 61 members, with the 2022 figure at 152.

This represents a drop of 26 percent, while Salthill Garda station also saw a drop of a quarter in that time.

According to the Irish Independent, 42 stations have no full-time officers, while only 9 saw an increase in staff last year.