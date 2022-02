From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

An Irish MEP doesn’t think former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has a case against the EU Commission.

Mr Hogan has indicated he’s considering seeking compensation after he resigned following the Golfgate controversy in Clifden.

All charges against the alleged organisers of the golf dinner were dismissed earlier this month.

Midlands-Northwest MEP, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, says Mr Hogan shouldn’t now be ‘let off the hook.