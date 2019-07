Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament.

The Fine Gael MEP for Midlands Northwest secured over 93pc of the votes in the Parliament in Strasbourg last evening (03/07).

MEP McGuinness topped the poll in the Midlands North-West constituency in May’s European elections.

She says she is deeply honoured to be re-elected as First Vice-President of the Parliament.