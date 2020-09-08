Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness named Ireland’s new EU Commissioner

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness has been selected as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner.

The now former Vice-President of the European Parliament will take over the Financial Services portfolio, in a shake-up of commissioner duties.

She replaces Phil Hogan, following his resignation after the golf gate controversy last month.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement after interviewing both of the government’s candidates, Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell.