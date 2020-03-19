Midlands Northwest MEP Luke Ming Flanagan makes passionate plea for public to self-isolate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan has made a passionate plea for people to adhere to self-isolation guidelines.

MEP Flannagan says the public must work together to flatten the Covid-19 curve as soon as possible.

He argues that big problems will arise if a high volume of cases appear at once and the health service is put under unmanageable pressure.

In a statement on Twitter, MEP Flannagan said his daughter is displaying symptoms of the coronavirus and is awaiting an official examination.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway talks this morning, he said he has grave concerns for the elderly and those with under health conditions – including his father-in-law who is a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease sufferer...