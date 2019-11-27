Midlands North West MEP condemns discrimination against LGBTI groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Midlands North West MEP has strongly condemned hate and discrimination against LGBTI people

Addressing an EU Parliament debate in Strasbourg Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh called for EU institutions to take action

The MEP’s comments were prompted by serious concerns over attempts to create so-called “LGBTI free zones” in Poland and criticism of LGBTI rights.

She cited Ireland as an example of how rights have been achieved and championed for LGBTI people, but expressed grave concern that hate speech and discrimination is still a reality for many