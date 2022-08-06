Midelton Hub 32 counties in 32 days ride reaches Galway this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A motor bike ride rasing funds and awareness for the Midleton Hub has reached Galway this afternoon

The Midleton Hub, based in Cork, aims to provide a community based environment where people can feel safe, welcome and create connections with others should they choose to do so, in a culture of openness, honesty and confidentiality in regard to wellbeing and mental health.

Bunny O’Riordan will drive his son Cian’s Motorbike around Ireland spending 1 day in each of the 32 Counties throughout the country.

The ambition is to raise Awareness for Suicide Bereavement Support and Prevention and inspire others to set up similar supports in their local communities.

The €100,000 funds raised will turn the existing warehouse building into a properly fitted out centre for those that need support no matter what their circumstances.

The bike he is using is a fully restored 1981 RD250 Yamaha was meant to be given to Cian on his 18th birthday.

Bunny spoke to John Mulligan as part of out 1pm news.