Michelle Gildernew overtakes Ciarán Mullooly in race for MEP seat in Midlands North West

Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew has overtaken Ciaran Mullooly in the race for an MEP seat in the Midlands North West.

Transfers from Sinn Fein’s outgoing MEP, Chris MacManus, saw her push ahead by almost 1,700 votes.

But she has a gap to close on the rest of the pack – which are Luke Ming Flangan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen and Maria Walsh, who all look certain to gain a seat.

Aontu leader Peader Toibin has now been eliminated after the 18th count, and his transfers could prove crucial in the race for the final seat.

Luke Ming Flanagan IND – 110, 533

Nina Carberry FG – 86,865

Barry Cowen FF – 85, 592

Maria Walsh FG – 86, 401

Michelle Gildernew SF – 74, 795

Ciarán Mullooly II – 73, 101

Lisa Chambers FF – 60, 537

Peadar Tóibín Aontu – EXCLUDED on 56, 633