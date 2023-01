Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Michelin-star restaurant in Galway City has announced its sudden closure due to running costs.

Loam, located on Fairgreen Road, first opened in 2014, and was voted ‘Best Restaurant in Ireland’ by 2019.

In a statement on the website, owners Enda McEvoy and Sinead Meacle descibed the running costs for the premises as insane.

They also emphasised that their other city establishment, Éan, will remain open.