Galway Bay fm newsroom – Award-winning city restaurant, Tartare Café and Wine Bar, has closed due to staff shortages and economic pressures.

The restaurant, which has won the Michelin Bib Gourmand award, ceased trading on Sunday after 5 years in operation

Tartare, located on Dominick street, is co-owned by JP McMahon and Drigin Gaffey – the pair also own two other restaurants.

JP McMahon, Chef and Co-owner of Tartare Restaurant, felt the decision was unavoidable: