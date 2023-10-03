Micheál Martin to officially open new community nursing unit in Tuam

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánaiste Micheál Martin will officially open a new community nursing unit in Tuam later this month.

The facility forms part of the Tuam Health Campus, located at the Old Grove Hospital site.

The community nursing unit is named after the late Joe & Helen O’ Toole, who provided funding for the facility.

The overall campus represents an investment of around €50m and also hosts a primary care centre, an ambulance base, and mental health day hospital.

The HSE has now confirmed that Micheál Martin will open the Joe & Helen O’ Toole CNU, and The Grove, on Monday, October 16th.