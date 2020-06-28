Micheál Martin accused of abandoning west over cabinet appointments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Micheál Martin has been accused of abandoning parts of the country, by failing to appoint a more regionally balanced cabinet of Ministers.

The members of the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition received their seals of office last night.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton was given a ‘Super Junior’ position at the Department of Transport – making her the most senior minister from the West of Ireland.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has claimed Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have sold out the interests of rural Ireland to the Greens.

He says he has serious concerns that all the work that has been done in recent years to support regional development will not get the support it needs going forward.

While Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Clare Kerrane agrees the lack of balanced appointments paired with weak committments for balanced regional development does not bode well for the future.

The Cabinet – who was appointed?

The ink was barely dry on the warrant appointing him Taoiseach before Micheál Martin was coming under criticism for his cabinet appointees.

And not just for those in his party he didn’t give senior portfolios to – like Dara Calleary, Jim O’Callaghan, Thomas Byrne and Anne Rabbitte.

Seven members of the cabinet come from just three constituencies.

Cork South Central with Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath.

Leo Varadkar and Roderic O’Gorman in Dublin West and Stephen Donnelly and Simon Harris in Wicklow.

Factor in the other Dublin Ministers and Helen McEntee in Meath East and 9 of the 15 Ministers are within a short drive of the M50.

There’s no cabinet Minister for the south east, the north west or all of Connacht.

Though Dara Calleary and Hildegarde Naughten will be present at the cabinet table as super junior Ministers.

Much attention will now turn to the appointment of junior ministers as this coalition enters its first full day in power, and the cabinet members start to get to grips with their new jobs.

