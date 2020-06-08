Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher elected as Cathaoirleach of Loughrea Municipal District

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea Municipal District.

Councillor Maher was proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne at the municipal district’s AGM at County Hall this morning.

He received a unanimous vote.

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Councillor Moegie Maher says he will work with his colleagues for the betterment of the Loughrea Municipal District.

