Michael Fitzmaurice warns Nature Restoration law will put farmers in a ‘straight jacket’

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is warning the EU Nature Restoration law will put farmers in a ‘straight jacket’.

Yesterday, MEPs voted to approve the law which aims to restore the EU’s natural eco-systems and habitats, most of which are in poor health.

Deputy Fitzmaurice believes the law will have huge implications for farmers in peatland, reclaimed and hill regions.

He says the proper restoration of peatlands will not be possible without rewetting, and explains his concerns with the law: