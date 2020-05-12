Michael Fitzmaurice urges beef taskforce to reconvene using video conferencing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling on the beef market taskforce to meet via video link as farmers highlight the difficulty facing the sector.

It comes as beef prices are struggling to recover and farmers are finding it difficult to sell cattle due to livestock marts operating limited services.

The Independent TD says the taskforce has not met since January due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says one to one consultations with stakeholders is not providing the needed clarity and those involved need to come together to devise a roadmap for the sector.

He argues farmers cannot be expected to continue producing beef at such low prices..