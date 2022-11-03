Michael Fitzmaurice slams “EU bureaucrats” damaging progress on turf-cutting

GBFM Newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has welcomed the acquittal of two men charged with cutting turf in East Galway almost ten years ago.

The two were charged with cutting turf on protected land near Ballymoe in 2013.

Yesterday, the state withdrew its prosecution against Patrick Lavin, of Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon, and Thomas Ward, of Claregalway.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says a good working relationship between rural people and state bodies like the NPWS has led to good progress in solving issues around turf-cutting.

But he says it’s “unelected bureaucrats” in Europe that are posing a real danger to the whole process.