Michael Fitzmaurice says proposed EU rewetting laws will devastate stock levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says proposed EU laws on the rewetting of drained peatlands being used for agriculture will devastate stock levels.

The regulations have high reclaimation targets set – 30 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040 and 70 percent by 2050.

Farmers have expressed fierce opposition to the proposals but Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed his support in a Dáil exchange with Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Fitzmaurice says if it comes to pass, the impact on stock will be devastating.