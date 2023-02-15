Michael Fitzmaurice says new cattle cull proposal would “decimate” Galway farms

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding the complete scrapping of proposals – that cattle herds be reduced by up a third.

The proposal is contained is a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

It recommends that in order to meet climate targets – livestock levels should be reduced by 30 percent – while 90 percent of reclaimed land should be re-wetted.

Speaking to John Morley, Deputy Fitzmaurice said these targets would completely decimate family farms in the West of Ireland.