Michael Fitzmaurice rejects coalition claiming it will ‘destroy’ rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has told the Dáil he will not support a Government that would ‘destroy’ rural Ireland.

Deputy Fitzmaurice offered it is difficult to understand how anyone in rural Ireland could vote for the programme for Government and that he could not support Michael Martin’s nomination as Taoiseach.

He alluded to the disproportionate ‘imprint’ of the Green Party and claimed it will tear apart the critical fabric of rural areas.

He cited ongoing difficulties with planning in these areas as well as lack of investment in infrastructure.

